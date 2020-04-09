Basic Education, SABC launch COVID-19 TV and radio curriculum support programmes

Created: Thursday, 09 April 2020 09:22

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and the Department of Basic Education have launched a multimedia learning support initiative under the banner: COVID-19 Learner Support aimed at limiting the impact of the lockdown on the school calendar

The initiative is part of the broader efforts to prevent a total loss of school year since the lockdown was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a measure to combat the spread of corona virus known as COVID-19.

The programme is scheduled to start on 9 April and will broadcast across three SABC TV Channels and 13 Radio stations with online support. The series will provide curriculum support lessons to learners in Grades 10, 11 and 12 and Early Childhood Development (ECD).

Some of the subjects covered include Maths, Physical Sciences, English FAL, Life Sciences and Accounting. A variety of African languages are also covered under the ECD basket.

This initiative is also launched in anticipation of the mid-year exams due in June 2020. The campaign will be providing leaners with relevant support material they need in order for them to walk into those exam rooms knowing they have received the support and information they need to tackle the exams with confidence.

Learners are encouraged to check their local listings for the exact slots for radio. The SABC and the National Department of Basic Education created the campaign to be the daily source of information and the central shared hub for learner support.

“We invite learners to take full advantage of these resources as we believe they will assist them a great deal during this lockdown period to catch up with their school work and better prepare for the upcoming exams in the year,” said SABC COO Ian Plaatjes.

“We welcome the commitments and support from the public broadcaster to support the education programming during this time of the lockdown. Our learners need all the support they can get in order to continue learning at home as schools are closed because of the coronavirus. We should all do our best to minimise the impact of the disruptions caused by the crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mathanzima Mweli, the director-general of the department of Basic Education.