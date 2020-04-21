Canon introduces new portable zoom lens designed for 4K UHD broadcast cameras

Canon, a digital imaging solutions provider, has announced the launch of a new addition to its UHDgc series of 4K UHD broadcast portable zoom lenses: the CJ18ex7.6B KASE S

The new lens, which is designed to be used with 4K UHD broadcast cameras that have 2/3-inch sensors, has the same optical specifications as the existing CJ18ex7.6B IRSE/IASE with the exception of having an optical extender while still delivering 4K UHD imaging quality at a price point that matches well with the many lower-cost 4K cameras in the market.

By eliminating the optical range extender, the lens maintains a compact and lightweight design to meet the versatile and ever-changing needs of a broad range of video productions, including documentaries, sports, events and news coverage.

Additionally, the lens is compatible with the new Canon ZDJ-G01 Zoom Demand and FDJ-G01 Focus Demand accessories that provide operators with enhanced functionality and operational control of the lens.

The CJ18ex7.6B KASE S portable zoom lens achieves high-level 4K UHD performance across the entire zoom range thanks to Canon's proprietary optical design technology, incorporating materials such as fluorite and Ultra-Low Dispersion (UD) glass.

In addition, the lens supports the wide colour gamut approved by the ITU-R BT.2020 UHD broadcasting standard – all features essential to HDR imaging. The ergonomics and digital servo operational controls of the lens are similar to Canon’s current lineup of portable zoom lenses, providing users with maximum mobility in a variety of shooting situations.

The CJ18ex7.6B KASE S lens features a zoom range of 7.6-137mm and weighs just 3.7 lbs., making it ideal for capturing crisp shots on the move while being shoulder-mounted with a camera. The lens fills a need for specialised shooting environments in the broadcast market and is available at a price point that is appealing to a wide variety of broadcast customers.