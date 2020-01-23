Digital Lab Africa launches its next call for applications #4

Africa’s reference platform for next-gen content, Digital Lab Africa (DLA), has launched its next call for applications

Digital Lab Africa (DLA) is a platform dedicated to creative content (immersive realities, video game, animation, music and digital art) linked with innovation in Africa.

In its fourth edition, all creative’s and cultural entrepreneurs from sub-Saharan African countries are invited to apply to take part in the DLA#4 acceleration programme before 1 March 2020.

Managed by the South African innovation hub Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct since 2018, DLA is an initiative of the Embassy of France and French Institute in South Africa (IFAS). Applications for DLA#4 are open to both cultural and creative industries including artists, producers, designers, collectives, students or entrepreneurs.

Lesley Donna Williams, chief executive of the Tshimologong Precinct, said that DLA remains a vital component of the Precinct’s ‘African Digital Innovation’ initiative: “While the need for quality content remains paramount, DLA#4 will focus on finding the most innovative creatives Africa has to offer. We are hoping that this edition’s projects will be innovative in terms of form, storytelling, content and technologies used.”

The Pan African accelerator focuses on five important categories: immersive realities, video games, music, animation and digital art. The programme is also supported by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), SACEM, TRACE, TV5 Monde Afrique and several French and sub-Saharan African partners.

Selected applicants will be given a DLA Incubation Pass to fast track the development of their project. Alongside mentorship and training sessions, the DLA #4 winners will be hosted in residency in France and also attend industry events such as Annecy Animation festival, Newimages, Paris Games Week or Les Nuits Sonores in France and the Fak’ugesi African Digital Innovation festival in South Africa.