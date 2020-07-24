Etisalat launches cloud OTT service using Synamedia’s infinite platform

Created: Friday, 24 July 2020 05:34

UAE operator Etisalat has launched SwitchTV, a new direct-to-consumer (D2C) service based on the infinite cloud TV platform of Synamedia and its end-to-end video network portfolio

Infinite enables Etisalat to process, secure, distribute and monetise video across all consumer devices.

The benefits include the flexibility to offer a selection of SwitchTV subscription packages and various film rental models. With the cloud DVR solution provided by Synamedia, viewers can record programmes in the cloud and view them on any of their devices. Synamedia also supports the multi-language requirements of Etisalat, with channels that offer Arabic, Western and Asian content.

Furthermore, Etisalat deploys the end-to-end video network from Synamedia to reduce latency at each stage of the video workflow, from encoding to CDN and player, while minimising bandwidth requirements. This ensures that SwitchTV gives viewers with no interruptions or buffering a highly reliable, consistently high-quality viewing experience.

“The SwitchTV OTT service represents a step-change for the residents of UAE,” said Yves Padrines, Synamedia CEO.

“Thanks to our comprehensive solution, Etisalat has a flexible offering that appeals to a broad range of audiences - from those looking for free programs, to those wanting premium live experiences or to rent movies. Users have started downloading the apps, and feedback on the quality of experience and features is extremely positive,” he concluded.