MultiChoice Group launches Africanews on DStv and GOtv across African continent

Created: Monday, 30 March 2020 09:15

The MultiChoice Group has launched Africanews on DStv and GOtv and offers millions of households across Africa access to a pan-African multilingual news channel

As the COVID-19 crisis develops and spreads across the African continent, the MultiChoice Group and the Euronews group have partnered to offer DStv and GOtv customers access to real-time quality information.

Africanews offers its viewers content in English and French from an African perspective, made by journalists representing the diversity of the continent. With anchored shows, such as the daily bilingual breakfast show Morning Call, a team of 50 local correspondents, Africanews reports breaking news from the ground, delivers unbiased reporting and showcases all the voices shaping the future of the continent.

While Euronews, Europe’s number one international news channel, was already available on the DStv platform, its sister channel Africanews will be available to DStv and GOtv subscribers in more than 40 countries across the African continent, including South Africa and neighbouring southern African countries, as well as countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, or Angola.

Thanks to this new partnership, Africanews, launched in 2016 from Pointe-Noire, Congo, will now reach 20 million homes in total across the African continent.

Michael Peters, Euronews’ CEO, said, “Euronews and Africanews have always been recognised and valued for their fact-based impartial and independent newsgathering. In these times of uncertainty, millions more people in Africa will now have access to these trusted sources of information.”

Yolisa Phahle, CEO MultiChoice Group Africa, said, “In these unprecedented times, the importance of having access to precise, reliable information becomes paramount for our customers and their families. We have increased access to news channels already and the launch of Africanews confirms our commitment to doing all we can to provide the best possible service.”

Aside from delivering rolling news, Africanews offers viewers a diverse range of programmes, on culture, lifestyle, sport, business, travel or sci-tech. Inspire Africa is, for instance, the channel’s flagship lifestyle magazine, sourcing stories from the continent.