NBA, TV platform VIDAA announce multiyear partnership

Created: Wednesday, 22 July 2020 06:17

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and VIDAA USA have announced a multiyear partnership to make NBA League Pass, a premium live game subscription service for the league, available for purchase through the VIDAA smart TV platform on all Hisense and Toshiba TVs

Starting with the NBA season 2020-21, more than 20 million VIDAA-enabled smart TV users across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East will be able to purchase the NBA League Pass and watch hundreds of live NBA games each season via the VIDAA platform.

Guy Edri, executive vice-president of Business Development for VIDAA platform, said, “Our mission is to bring the finest sports entertainment - both global and local - to fans at the touch of a button. We will enable the best experience for our consumers and NBA fans in every corner of the world.”

Matt Brabants, NBA senior vice-president, Global Media Distribution and Business Operations, said, “VIDAA’s vast reach and a strong commitment to promoting NBA League Pass will help us continue to grow the game of basketball in priority markets around the world.”

NBA League Pass offers live and on-demand access to a whole season of high-definition NBA games featuring live stats, alternative audio and multiple viewing options.

Subscribers will have access to the next-generation game of League Pass viewing enhancements including new camera angles, multiple in-language streams, commentary on celebrity influencers, in-depth analytics and statistical graphics, and integration of social media. VIDAA users will be given the option of buying a variety of subscription packages based on location.

In January, VIDAA announced the global launch of a fully revamped version of VIDAA, including a new user interface and content provider integration, putting the user and their habits at the centre of the television experience.

The platform incorporates centralised user management, advertising, and billing system that simplifies user experience and provides a more direct way for customers to access content that they enjoy.