Strong Roots selects Eutelsat 8 West B for new DTH platform in Ethiopia

Created: Thursday, 06 August 2020 08:34

Eutelsat Communications and Strong Roots Ethiopia Broadcasting Service have concluded a master service agreement for a Ku capacity on a 36 MHz transponder on Eutelsat’s EUTELSAT 8 West B satellite

This capacity will allow Strong Roots to launch a new free-to-air DTH platform covering both Ethiopia and the Ethiopian diaspora in areas within the footprint of the satellite, notably the Middle East.

Strong Roots Ethiopia Broadcasting Services PLC, a part of the Ethiopian-owned Strong Roots Group, is an upcoming player on the Ethiopian broadcast market. Its new DTH Platform will distribute high-quality content in SD or HD for news, entertainment, education, kids, documentaries, movies and sport.

Eutelsat 8 West B is a satellite dedicated to Ethiopia’s East Beam coverage and is part of the 7/8° West video neighbourhood, one of the world’s most dynamic satellite TV market.

Tsegaye Alemayehu, chairman of Strong Roots said, “We are delighted to be supported by Eutelsat in our quest to provide a high-quality broadcast experience to viewers across Ethiopia and beyond. As indicated by its name, Strong Roots is striving to put down solid foundations in the broadcast industry in Ethiopia, building its reputation based on the quality of service and broad coverage with heartfelt Ethiopian Hospitality”.

Philippe Oliva, a chief commercial officer of Eutelsat, commented, “We are proud to add Strong Roots to our line-up, highlighting the dynamic broadcast landscape in Ethiopia and confirming the unparalleled coverage of Eutelsat’s in-orbit assets for the African continent.”