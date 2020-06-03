Telecoming enters Egyptian market to promote digital entertainment

Created: Wednesday, 03 June 2020 15:40

Telecoming, the European technology company which specialises in monetisation of digital services, has entered the Egyptian market to promote digital entertainment

In the the first stage, the company will distribute official Real Madrid content through local mobile operators, who rely on Telecoming to increase user engagement.

Egypt is one of the most attractive markets for digital services development, with access to more than 100mn people, and a mobile penetration of 94 per cent.

Telecoming intends to invest US$.56mn here, as exploration of Egyptian market will play a huge role for the company’s expansion in Africa.

“The combination of quality content and technology is crucial for offering services, with a differential user experience, based on high engagement rates. Through previous projects, we have checked the extraordinary dynamism of the African digital market, where users demand innovative services and a differential user experience. Egypt shows a huge potential for the mobile business,” says Ali Karaosman, Telecoming’s operations director - North Africa.

Telecoming has been monetising digital content in Africa since 2015, in partnership with the local mobile operators, content producers and distributors. It also specialises in mobile payments since 2008, and provides direct carrier billing.