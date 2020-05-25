Travel Africa Network picks Eutelsat’s Hotbird to launch HD African travel channel

Eutelsat Communications’ Hotbird video hotspot has been selected by Travel Africa Network for the broadcast of its first HD African travel channel, with 100 per cent African content dedicated to promoting tourism and hospitality in Africa

The multi-year contract will allow Travel Africa Network to broadcast high-quality content across Europe and MENA, covering African gastronomy, culture, the best places to travel, stay and documentaries on destinations.

With its unique pan-European coverage, the 13° East Hotbird satellites form one of EMEA’s largest broadcasting systems, delivering content to more than 135 million TV homes in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

Nicolas Baravalle, regional vice-president, sub Saharan Africa of Eutelsat of Eutelsat said, “We are proud to welcome Travel Africa Network to the HOTBIRD line-up. Their confidence reflects the unparalleled reach of our 13° East of both installed households and luxury hotels, and we hope it will lead the way for more African channels targeting Europe and MENA.”

Maggie Mutangiri, CEO of Travel Africa Network, said, “We are delighted to launch the first dedicated African travel channel on HOTBIRD, enabling us to broadcast high quality content to the widest-possible audience to promote African travel experiences and attract more visitors to our beautiful continent. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Eutelsat as we look to expand our offer in the future.”