Vubiquity to provide Airtel Africa with TV content hosted on Microsoft Azure

Created: Friday, 08 May 2020 10:39

Vubiquity, an Amdocs company, and one of the leading providers of premium content services and media technology solutions, has announced that it will become a premium content supplier and exclusive content curator for Airtel Africa

The mobile operator Airtel Africa has signed an agreement with Vubiquity to provide multi-country premium media content and curation via a Content-as-a-Service Solution on Azure for its television service Airtel TV.

Vubiquity will provide premium content, processing, and curation services to Airtel powered by Vubiquity’s Content Cloud and will include content marketing to create a personalised direct-to-consumer experience, strengthening Airtel’s brand across the region.

Darcy Antonellis, head of Amdocs Media, said, “We are delighted to be working closely with Airtel across Africa as it provides its customers with access to a robust selection of premium, curated local and international films and TV shows from major blockbusters to smaller independent films.”

Bob DeHaven, general manager media and communications industry at Microsoft Corp., said, “Through our work with Amdocs, communications companies can continuously offer diverse content libraries on-demand with Microsoft Azure. Airtel Africa has become one of the first service providers to take advantage of the Vubiquity Content-as-a-Service offering on Azure, enabling it to create a personalized experience to consumers across multiple countries.”