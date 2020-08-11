ACI drives payments transformation for South Africa’s ACS

Created: Tuesday, 11 August 2020 06:34

ACI Worldwide has announced that Altech Card Solutions (ACS), a division of Altron, one of South Africa’s leading technology companies, is using ACI’s UP Retail Payments to better serve its large multinational retail customers in South Africa and across the African continent

UP Retail Payments is an advanced enterprise payment solution designed to acquire and authorise transactions across all digital payment channels.

It is based on the framework for universal payments (UP) and builds on an open service-oriented architecture for robust payment orchestration. By using UP Retail Payments, ACS, a long-term ACI customer, will enable its retail customers to bring a wide range of alternative payment schemes to market, including QR-based schemes and mobile-based POS devices to meet the growing market and customer demand for alternative methods of payment.

Charl Janse van Rensburg, general manager, ACS, said, “When it comes to payments, consumer expectations and behaviours are changing rapidly, especially against the backdrop of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers want more touchless capabilities and other new digital payment options. ACI’s UP Retail Payments is critical in helping our retail clients to integrate and to offer any new payment method with the quickest time to market, as well as the ability to leverage rich data and analytics.”

Dan van der Westhuizen, director, Africa, ACI Worldwide, commented, “The pandemic is accelerating the demand for and the global adoption of new alternative and digital payments methods. ACI’s UP Retail Payments solution is at the centre of innovation for many of our largest merchant customers globally. It enables them to capture more market share and address the needs of their customers, especially the underbanked population.”

UP Retail Payments from ACI delivers 24x7 secure payment capabilities and is currently used by eight of the top 10 banks in the world.