Airtel Tanzania, DOCOMO Digital partner to enable direct carrier billing on Google Play

Created: Wednesday, 15 July 2020 06:56

Airtel Tanzania subscribers can now pay for Google Play services and apps on their monthly phone bills or on their prepaid balances, with direct carrier billing on Google Play now enabled by DOCOMO Digital, a mobile business enabler

Carrier billing is an increasingly popular mode of payment for digital services, particularly in emerging markets, as it allows faster and more frictionless transactions in app stores such as Google Play, while ensuring transparency and control over subscriber purchases.

Carrier billing works well, especially in emerging markets where most mobile connections are prepaid coupled with low penetration of conventional payment methods, such as credit cards.

Isack Nchunda, money director at Airtel Tanzania, said, “This partnership with DOCOMO Digital to enable direct carrier billing on Google Play will make it easier for our subscribers to enjoy the latest digital content on Google Play."

Jonathan Kriegel, DOCOMO Digital’s CEO, stated, “We are pleased to have enabled carrier billing on Google Play for Airtel Tanzania, in line with our commitment to remove friction in mobile commerce transactions for the subscribers of our partners like the Airtel group.

“Our billing platform is purpose-built to make integrations with app stores, such as Google Play, happen for our telco partners quickly and reliably, while providing advanced analytics and customer care capabilities.”