Anam Technolgies opens Africa HQ in Kenya

Created: Wednesday, 27 November 2019 08:16

Dublin-based Anam Technologies, a provider of messaging systems of mobile operators, has opened its new Anam Africa headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya

Working through global partnerships with MTN, Orange & Sinch, Anam has already secured 22 networks across 19 countries in Africa including Egypt, Cameroon, Nigeria, Morocco and DRC.

Building out on the company’s current operational presence in Egypt and Nigeria, the new Kenyan office focuses on sales and managed services to support partners and the growing customer base across the continent as well as delivering growth indirect business.

Anam’s Group Chairman Darragh Kelly said, “The potential for Anam across the continent is tremendous and the new African HQ demonstrates our commitment to servicing secured contracts and facilitating future growth.”

“SPAM and unbilled A2P revenue is a major problem, but equally, a huge opportunity for mobile network operators to reap. From experience, Anam estimates that mobile network operators are missing out on income of up to US$1 per subscriber per year in unbilled revenue. Consider an operator who counts its customers in the tens of millions and the revenue quickly adds up,” he added.

The Anam Africa office will be headed up by Steve Bannon, who joined the Anam Group two years ago. Steve has a substantial C level experience within the mobile operator sector and joined Anam from Smile in Uganda where he was based for four years.