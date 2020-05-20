Bango expands presence in Africa with new Google Play launches

Created: Wednesday, 20 May 2020 08:36

Mobile commerce company Bango has launched carrier billing routes in Google Play store for new operators in Asia, Latin America, and Africa

Customers in South Africa can now pay for the massive array of content and services in Google Play, charging the cost to their phone bill, all powered by the Bango Platform.

The company has also launched the carrier billing routes for operators in Asia and Latin America.

In the space of six weeks, direct carrier billing in the Google Play store has been enabled through the Bango Platform for subscribers of Entel in Peru, Sun Mobile in Hong Kong, and MTN in South Africa. Pre and post-paid subscribers can now simply click-to-buy using carrier billing for instant access to their favourite games, music, movies, and more.

Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango, said, “Ever more operators across the world standardise on the Bango platform to bring mobile commerce experiences to their customers.

“In addition to activating payments in Google Play and other app stores, Bango technology enables operators to offer third-party products bundled with their customer plans or marketed directly to their customers through Facebook and other platforms.”

Bango technology will be applied to increase payment success, user acquisition and engagement. Mobile operators relying on Bango Boost data typically increase revenue by 20-40 per cent, with some achieving growth of more than 70 per cent.