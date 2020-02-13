Brady unveils more than 5000 labels for complete electrical panel identification

Brady Corporation has unveiled identification requirements and provided immediate insight in complex panels with professional labels and printers

Durable professional labels that remain legible and stay attached in harsh conditions are extremely important to keep power, network, voice and data cables and components organised and running effectively.

More than 5000 aesthetically pleasing labels enable panel builders to provide immediate insight into the most complex panels. With crisp print, extensive colour and size variation, with or without a raised profile, Brady labels can identify any safety risk, cable or component in electrical panels. Example components include controllers, I/O modules, power supplies, circuit breakers, terminal and distribution blocks, relay modules, starters, heavy-duty connectors and more.

Reliable, industrial-grade labels are available to meet any customer requirements for panel identification. In-house R&D teams design the labels to remain legible and stay attached when exposed to a combination of elements including UV, humidity, moisture, gas and others. Included in the offer are labels that comply with marine, aviation and defence requirements.

Technical data sheets are available to provide insight into label test results.

Download the free guidebook and learn more about the importance of professional labelling

Visit Brady’s booth at MEE 2020 (Hall 3 - 3F29)

At the Middle East Electricity (MEE) 2020, to be held from 3-5 March at Dubai International Exhibition Centre, Brady will show its wide range of products for wire identification, labelling materials and tools for wire and cable marking in the electrical, electronic and telecommunication markets, high-performance identification products, labels and signs and the printers to create and print them.

