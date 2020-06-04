CBN grants banking license to Nigeria’s Sparkle

Sparkle, a digital ecosystem providing financial, lifestyle and business support services to Nigerians across the globe, has been launched in Nigeria

Sparkle, which has been granted a banking license from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), offers comprehensive support to individuals, including flexible payments, savings and analytics, to provide greater freedom, flexibility and control of finances and lifestyles.

Sparkle is launching a mobile app, powered by data and technology – available for iOS and Android – that gives customers full and free access to one account that offers multiple services and different wallets.

Sparkle’s users will be provided with visibility over spending patterns, with a detailed breakdown of payments by category. Tools such as Sparkle Stash, a savings tool aimed towards specific goals, are included.

Users will also be able to split payments and bills, make payments for utilities and bills, and send and receive money in the Sparkle network and with other local banks. Customers will also have access to Indy – a 24/7 finance buddy and chatbot customer service.

Sparkle has been founded by tech investor and financial inclusion advocate Uzoma Dozie, the former CEO of Diamond Bank.

Uzoma Dozie, CEO Sparkler, commented, “Sparkle will be transformational for Nigerians across the globe and I am hugely excited to be launching it today. Sparkle is redefining Nigerian commerce by merging financial services with a seamless lifestyle solution. We are removing barriers using technology and data, driving inclusion at scale. In doing so, we are empowering Nigerians to fulfil their potential, democratising access to valuable solutions for both business and personal needs.”

To achieve its vision of redefining Nigerian commerce, Sparkle is partnering with VISA, Microsoft and PwC Nigeria. The partnerships will provide industry-leading expertise for Sparkle's customers in APIs, cloud computing, data science, machine learning, tax and financial advisory services. The services Sparkle offers are all licensed by the CBN.

Sparkle has joined Women’s World Banking, working to ensure greater financial inclusion in emerging markets for women, their families and communities, where Uzoma Dozie previously served as a board member. Sparkle has also joined Open Banking Nigeria, working with the financial services industry in Nigeria to transform and advocate open banking in Nigeria, and to lead the way in Africa as well.