Cellulant taps technology to block wastages in Africa’s agriculture value chain

Created: Thursday, 06 February 2020 09:40

Cellulant Corporation, the pan-African technology company, has empowered Africa’s agriculture sector with the hosting of its Inaugural Partners Summit in Lagos, Nigeria

It has assured to leverage on technology to help block inefficiency and wastages in Africa’s Agric value chain courtesy of its improved payment and marketplace solutions, Tingg and Agrikore. Tingg, is a payment solution accessible to everyone, while Agrikore, is an innovative platform built on blockchain technology.

The summit themed, ‘Technology for Transformation: Connecting Everyone to Nigeria’s US$50bn Agribusiness Opportunity & Creating Jobs for Africa’s Youth was attended by development partners including the African Development Bank, Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF), Flutterwave and Deposit Money Banks and many food processing companies.

In a presentation entitled ‘Payments Laying Down the Foundation for Connecting Africa’, Ken Njoroge, Cellulant’s co-CEO, said Africa has a comparative advantage in agriculture but needs efficiency in its value chain to achieve the desired impact on food security, job creation and economic development.

“If you bring efficiency into the Agric value-chain, ensure that crops do not rot on farms, trucks operate regularly, there are no youth unemployed in rural areas, and no factory producing below capacity; if we can connect these dots, we can bring efficiency that can power the transformation of Nigeria and Africa all across the board,” he said.

Njoroge added that Agrikore and Tingg have been tested and affirmed to be connecting everyone in the agric farm place while boosting transparency.

“The marketplace and payment platforms are connecting everyone. The payment platform ensures that everyone gets paid in real-time as transactions happen. We know it’s working, we are working with 120 banks on the continent; large businesses are our customers. This is a collaboration that continues to benefit all parties,” he said.

Bolaji Akinboro, co-CEO of Cellulant, added that Tingg and Agrikore 2.0 provide access to the marketplace, increase transparency and simplifies the whole agric value chain.

“Our payment platform allows the farmer, aggregator, supplier, everyone to see how money is flowing in the system. It is for people who want to be part of an ecosystem that is profitable for them and which also provides jobs for hundreds of people,” he said.

Akinboro in his presentation titled, ‘From Farm to Fork: Transforming the Agribusiness in Nigeria Through Technology-What does the Future Hold’, emphasised the need to strengthen Nigeria’s agric value chain to derive maximum benefits in the entire sector.