Clickatell introduces chat desk to help agents resolve customer queries

Created: Friday, 17 July 2020 07:06

Clickatell, a specialist in mobile communications and chat trade, has launched Chat Desk, a digital contact centre solution that helps agents resolve customer queries and obtain real-time customer insights using live agent support chat channels

By transforming the traditional call centre with one simple integration, the solution addresses the increasing consumer demand for easy and personal experiences.

Jeppe Dorff, chief product and technology officer at Clickatell, said, “Chat Desk addresses some of the biggest customer experience challenges today. It enables consumers to communicate on the chat channels they are most comfortable using while enabling organisations to easily integrate chat to deliver the very best customer experience and not break the bank.”

Clickatell’s Chat Desk is a complete end-to-end chat solution that enables live agents and their supervisors to communicate with customers over popular chat platforms such as WhatsApp, tracking tickets, and chat history.

By integrating chat channels within the Chat Desk, businesses are lowering demand on expensive, traditional voice channels and allowing agents to resolve multiple chat requests simultaneously, reducing costs per resolution and increasing customer satisfaction, Dorff explained.

Chat Desk’s real-time reporting and analytics provides agents with the ability to view customer insights and to access outstanding and historic tickets from customers. With these features, agents manage customer escalations efficiently by easily forwarding inquiries to correct departments or specialised agents.

“Studies have shown that just three per cent of customers enjoy using IVR (interactive voice response), yet 80 per cent of interactions can be resolved by automation and engagement. Chat Desk addresses this divide with a solution designed to delight customers and builds brand loyalty,” added Dorff.

Other benefits of Chat Desk are its supervisory capabilities. The Chat Desk empowers supervisors to manage agents effectively by monitoring their real-time activities, performance, productivity and workload.

Through Clickatell’s Flow, a visual workflow editor, agents can also identify the most common queries, and where resources are sufficient, such as interactive FAQs and other self-service options.

Chat Desk is cloud-based for quick deployments and instant updates, which significantly reduces risk to organisations.