DBSA, CSIR collaborate to accelerate technology and infrastructure in South Africa

Created: Thursday, 11 June 2020 05:22

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) are set to work together to develop technologies and infrastructure to support socio-economic development in South Africa and Southern Africa

Recently, the parties signed a framework agreement to collaborate on projects of mutual interest in areas such as water, energy including bioethanol production, development of infrastructure, emerging and small-scale support, and DBSA’s Development Labs known as D-Labs.

D-Labs are development precincts designed to create economic development spaces within communities where all local participants are connected and have access to digital presence, technologies and information.

It is expected that the partnership will pave the way for the commercialisation of CSIR technologies in an effort to boost the competitiveness of local industries and regional economies. This is consistent with the strategy of the CSIR, which aims to use science, technology, and innovation to reinforce industrial development and to create a capable state.

The DBSA plays a critical role in supporting the government to leverage skills and capabilities to accelerate the implementation of infrastructure programmes in the major priority sectors of the economy, such as energy, information and communication technology, water and sanitation, education and health, as well as various municipal infrastructure programmes.

CSIR CEO Dr Thulani Dlamini said, “This partnership brings together complimentary capabilities in innovation and development which could see us make a significant impact in South Africa and also the region.”

DBSA CEO Patrick Dlamini said, “The DBSA recognises that technology is key in helping us achieve our mandate of promoting economic development and inclusive growth. As a result, we are excited about this partnership as it will enable both organisations to unlock growth in our economy.”