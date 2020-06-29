Ecobank Nigeria extends zero-charge fee for digital money transfers

Created: Monday, 29 June 2020 11:56

Retail banking company Ecobank has extended its zero-charge fee for digital money transfers below N5,000 till the end of September this year

In addition to the free USSD session fee currently enjoyed by Ecobank customers, users of Ecobank Mobile, Ecobank Online, USSD-Ecobank *326 # can continue to enjoy zero fees for digital money transfers below N5,000. New customers can also benefit from this by simply dialling *326 # to open an Xpress account from the comfort of their homes.

Ecobank’s zero charge for mobile money transfers started in March as part of corporate action by the bank to cushion the rising Coronavirus spread. The decision to extend the zero-charge policy rests on the bank’s drive to continually encourage citizens to adopt digital banking, especially with the ongoing social distancing campaign aimed at checking COVID-19 spread.

According to Olukorede Demola-Adeniyi, head, consumer banking, Ecobank Nigeria, “As a bank, our priority is people’s wellbeing. We place great emphasis on rewarding and identifying with our customers and citizens of Nigeria especially at a time like this. We are determined to ensure that the impact of the pandemic is minimal on citizens."

“We encourage our customers to utilise our digital self-service solutions including Ecobank mobile app, Ecobank Online, EcobankPay, Ecobank Omniplus, Omnilite and the rapid transfer app; where they can easily access their bank accounts, make payments, transfer funds, process salaries and carry out ancillary banking transactions from the comfort of their home and offices without having to visit the branches.”

Encouraging customers to upgrade to the Ecobank mobile app 4.0, she further added, "Customers can carry out banking transactions and enjoy some of the new features that the app provides, such as the ability to send money via email or SMS and of course, take advantage of the zero charge on money transfers below N5,000.”