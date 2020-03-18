Ecobank Transnational Incorporated announces two new appointments

Created: Wednesday, 18 March 2020 09:57

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the Lomé-based parent company of the Ecobank Group, has announced two new appointments and changes on its Board of Directors

Dr Georges Agyekum Nana Donkor has been appointed as a non-executive director to replace Bashir Mamman Ifo as the representative of Ecowas Bank for Investment & Development (EBID) on the Board of ETI.

Dr Donkor was appointed President of EBID following the retirement of his predecessor Bashir Ifo. Dr Donkor is a lawyer, banker and marketing consultant with more than 25 years’ experience in senior management capacities across several fields such as finance, strategic management, marketing, legal, compliance and administration.

The Board announced the appointment of Zanele Monnakgotla as a non-executive director and nominee of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) of South Africa on the Board. Monnakgotla has more than 20 years of public and private sector experience in Structured Finance and Strategy. She is replacing Dr Daniel Matjila who resigned from the ETI Board when he left his role as Chief Executive Officer of PIC.

Emmanuel Ikazoboh, chairman of the Board of ETI, said, “We must first of all, sincerely express our appreciation to Ifo and Dr Matjila for their contributions on the Board and their tireless dedication to the Ecobank Group. We know that they will always remain members of the Ecobank family. As we formally bid them farewell, I do warmly welcome, both Dr Donkor and Monnakgotla and believe that their respective expertise would be most beneficial to the Board.”

The Board of ETI further notified that Arunma Oteh who is currently an academic scholar at the St. Anthony’s College and Executive-in-Residence at Said Business School, University of Oxford has resigned from the Board to focus on other personal commitments. The Chairman and the Board thank Oteh for her valuable contributions and extend their very best wishes as she dedicates herself to other commitments.