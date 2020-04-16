Experience Evolution: Swap your portable label printer for the newest from Brady

Created: Thursday, 16 April 2020 05:47

Swap your current portable label printer for the newest professional label printer from Brady for free, or at -50 per cent, when purchasing professional label consumables for your new printer

Brady label printers are easy to use and support you in creating the best labels for your needs.

Depending on the model, fast printing, clear displays, wifi-connection, USB-ports, easy label material switching and auto-calibration all work together to offer a great label printing experience and professional identification of cables, components, products and facilities.

Brady’s industrial grade labels stay attached and remain legible when printed with Brady label printers. Brady’s material science teams have created label constructions with durable materials that stay attached firmly to round or flat surfaces and can survive high heat, extreme cold, oil, chemicals, abrasion, UV-exposure and other challenging conditions.

Brady labels are tested in line with international test methods so whatever you label, stays labelled.

Until 31/07/2020 you can swap your current portable label printer for the newest professional label printer from Brady for free, or at -50 per cent, when purchasing professional label consumables for your new printer. Before deciding to swap, you can check which Brady printer you can get for your current portable label printer, get some label samples and a demo, and experience evolution in identification.

See more information and terms & conditions