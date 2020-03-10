Facebook celebrates female achievers across sub-Saharan African following International Women’s Day

Created: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 08:08

Facebook has honoured women from across Africa who have been using their voices to bring people together, build and make a significant impact in their communities while inspiring other women by changing the African narrative

This is part of the company's ongoing celebration of International Women’s Day and under the banner of this year’s theme #EachforEqual.

Nunu Ntshingila, regional director Africa, Facebook, commented, “Every day, all around the globe, and specifically here in Africa, we see women on our platform supporting one another through events and fundraisers, connecting through groups, growing communities and building livelihoods through their small businesses. The narrative of the African woman is one of strength, determination and creativity.”

Below are some of the women from across the continent who are using Facebook’s platforms to create movements for social change, build successful businesses and inspire others:

Technology developers:

-Peculiar Ediomo-Abasi (Nigeria): A leading woman in tech who was part of a hackathon team that developed a blockchain solution to address violence against women

-Gertrude Nyenyeshi (Kenya): A gaming enthusiast, web and mobile designer who builds digital skills with her local developer community

-Edidiong Asikpo (Nigeria): A software engineer, developer and leader of Facebook’s Developer Circle in Uyo. She is also part of SheCodeAfrica and Women Will community circles that inspire other women to start careers in technology

Facebook Community Leaders:

-Thitu Kariba (Kenya): Founder of Pregnant and Nursing Mums Support Group, a place where expectant and new mothers in Kenya can find support, advice and develop friendships

-Nadine Maselesele (South Africa): Founder of Salt River High Tutoring and Facebook Community Leadership [Youth] Fellow (communities.fb.com) who built a computer lab for her former high school

-Korie Betty Maru (Kenya): Founder of Digital Farmers Kenya, a group that shares advice and farming technologies so members can start or improve their agri-businesses and sell produce

-Gbemisola Boyede (Nigeria): Founder of Ask the Paediatricians (ATP), a Facebook Group that allows parents to ask paediatricians questions about their children, and which holds regular offline outreach programmes to promote good health and well-being of children

-Lusanda Magwape (South Africa): Founder of Dream Factory Foundation, a non-profit that empowers youth-at-risk (13-25 years) to transition successfully into adulthood and make a full contribution to active society

African Founded SMBs:

-Caamo Kane (Senegal): ​​​Founder of Dakar farmers Market, a farmers craft market that promotes local consumption and the well-being of the community

-Swaady Martin (Pan-Africa): Founder of Yswara, a company that produces and retails extraordinary African teas and accessories created with ingredients from Africa

-Tosin Oshinowo (Nigeria): Founder of Ile-Ila (House of Lines), a furniture line designed and hand-made in Lagos, which brings contemporary furniture into the local market

-Rabia Ghoor (South Africa): Founder of SwiitchBeauty, an internet born beauty brand that develops and sells cosmetics, skincare and beauty tools with product ideas crowdsourced from its community

​​​​​​​-Cecilia Muyide (Nigeria): Founder of CTAG - Comcolours Teaching Aids & Games, a company that is passionate about making learning fun for kids by providing teaching aids and games to boost learning habits in children

-Vuuqa (Kenya): Founder of Kiondo, a handwoven handbag made from sisal with leather trimmings, which is indigenous to the Kikuyu and Kamba tribes of Kenya

​​​​​​​-Kemi Lewis (Nigeria): Founder of KL’s Naturals, a natural hair salon that caters to the beautiful styling and healthy maintenance of curly, kinky and coily tresses

-Muthuri Ian​​​​​​​ (Kenya): Founder of Turnup Travel, an agency that organises exotic holidays and themed experiences, aimed at changing the world’s negative perspective of Africa.