Facebook invites application for community accelerator programme

Created: Thursday, 12 March 2020 07:56

Facebook has announced the launch of the community accelerator programme which will be available in the following countries across sub-Saharan Africa: South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria

An evolution of the Facebook Community Leadership Programme (FCLP), this six-month accelerator programme provides training, mentorship and funding to help community leaders grow their communities. Up to US$3mn in total will be awarded to 80 programme participants worldwide.

Selected community leaders will spend three months learning from experts, coaches and a customised curriculum to create a plan to grow their communities. They will spend the next three months iterating and executing on their plans, with funding and support from their networks.

Kiran Yoliswa, strategic partner manager, Communities SSA at Facebook, said, “Our mission is to empower the leaders who foster community - people who offer support, encourage others and make real change.

We are investing in leaders because we believe and know they make significant contributions to today's social challenges, by sharing knowledge and information, and helping people to connect with others that share same interests or passions for a good cause.”

In 2019 the Facebook Community Leadership Programme provided training, funding, and support to 115 community leaders. The leaders reported that their projects impacted over 1.9mn lives through online community support, the use of helpful resources and other activities made possible by the programme.

The 12 community leaders from sub-Saharan Africa said their projects impacted over 80,000 lives. They included:

-Noah Kadima Nasiali: Africa Farmers Club (Kenya)

-Felista Wangari: 52-Week Savings Challenge (Kenya)

-Pamellah Oduor: Let’s Cook KenyanMeals (Kenya)

-Asha Mweru: #WomenWorkKE (Kenya)

-Caroline Kihusa: Still A Mum (Kenya)

-Truphosah Monah: Women And Realities of Disability Society (Kenya)

-Anike Lawal: Mamalette (Nigeria)

-Mamadou Sy: Docteur Nakamou (Senegal)

-Gabriel Hoosain Khan: LGBTI community, Human Rights (South Africa)

-Lusanda Magwape: DreamFactory Foundation (South Africa)

-Nadine Maselesele: Salt River High Tutoring (South Africa)

-Savio Lule Mark: The Youth Hub Uganda (Uganda)

Facebook also announced that it has built new tools to help community leaders add new members and moderate conversations in their groups. The improved membership management tool improves how group admins can manage new member requests, and content moderation features make it easier for admins to see important posts and find specific content.