Genesys changes name of flagship software as a service offering

Created: Thursday, 23 January 2020 08:09

Customer experience company Genesys has announced that it is changing the name of its flagship software as a service (SaaS) offering, PureCloud, to Genesys Cloud

This marks the launch of Experience as a Service powered by Genesys Cloud, which enables organisations to achieve true personalisation at scale. Genesys Cloud, an all-in-one solution and a public cloud contact centre platform, helps organisations provide better experiences to their customers and employees.

Tony Bates, CEO of Genesys, said, “Through Genesys Cloud, we are delivering Experience as a Service to make it easier for organisations to foster customer trust and loyalty. This starts by helping them know their customers as individuals, not profiles or segments, and leading with empathy throughout every connected moment.

“When businesses can provide distinctive experiences tailored for each customer, they are achieving the level of personalisation today’s consumers are looking for – and that's what we enable with Genesys Cloud.”

The company stated that last year alone, nearly 500 new customers across the globe selected Genesys Cloud, including Banco Inter, Concord Servicing Corporation, eFinancial, Ethiopian Airlines, Medicard Philippines, Inc., Paycor, SITA and TechStyle.

The company also announced it closed more than 1,000 deals with existing customers in 2019, helping them to further modernise the service they deliver through Genesys Cloud.

João Marcus dos Santos, customer care IT leader of Banco Inter, said, “As the fastest growing digital bank in Brazil, we chose Genesys Cloud because we needed a cloud-based omnichannel customer experience platform that could keep up with our accelerated growth strategy.

“Genesys Cloud allows us to use a single solution to engage with our customers on every channel and provides the flexibility we need for our company's rapid evolution, enabling us to add innovative and disruptive solutions quickly.”

The company is rolling out new usage-based pricing. Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, customers have the flexibility to pay only for the hours they want and add as many users as required. In addition, customers can also make changes to their subscription bundles, such as increasing hours and adding digital channels or workforce engagement management seats. This gives customer’s versatility to tailor their subscriptions to meet evolving business requirements.

The company also announced it is delivering all-new innovations exclusively via the Genesys Cloud platform. This makes it easy for any Genesys customer – whether on-premises, cloud or hybrid – to consume new capabilities, including artificial intelligence, digital, predictive analytics and more, regardless of the Genesys product they use.