Genesys introduces Rapid Response to support remote working

Created: Wednesday, 08 April 2020 08:49

Genesys, a cloud customer experience and contact centre solutions, has launched a new Rapid Response offer to give any organisation free access to Genesys Cloud within 48 hours

The company’s Rapid Response offer allows organisations to launch a secure cloud contact centre with the fundamental capabilities needed to engage effectively with customers and colleagues from anywhere.

This includes support for automation and self-service, voice and email routing, interaction recording and employee collaboration tools. To make the transition easier for employees and supervisors, on-demand training and education is also included. In addition, Genesys is assisting organisations in controlling costs by waiving overage premiums resulting from unexpected spikes in customer inquiries.

“At Genesys, we have a responsibility to help however we can during this difficult time,” said Tony Bates, CEO of Genesys.

“No matter what challenges organisations face, Genesys is committed to partnering with them to protect their employees, serve consumers and help contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Every action we take to stop the spread matters, but we cannot do it alone. Across every function and with support from our partners, the Genesys community is coming together to help organisations through this unprecedented situation,” he added.

The Genesys ecosystem is instrumental in this effort with many providing services and guidance to facilitate business continuity during the COVID-19 crisis.

The company is also exploring solutions with Google Cloud and others, as well as implementation partners, including Avtex, ConvergeOne and NTT, which are critical in helping expedite deployments of Genesys Cloud. In addition, several Genesys AppFoundry partners are also extending their free trial period to align with Genesys Rapid Response.

Ken Landoline, principal analyst, customer engagement, Omdia, said, “The company is delivering a holistic solution and providing access to a community that delivers services, support, training, guidance and best practices so organisations are truly equipped to help employees and customers through this difficult time. I believe this is right on target and is the best course of action given the complexity of what businesses are up against.”