Global service providers partner with Fortinet to deliver secure SD-WAN services

Created: Monday, 08 June 2020 05:35

Fortinet, a broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions provider, has announced continued momentum with network service providers that have chosen to leverage Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to scale and expand their business, deliver new value-added services and limit overhead

Network service providers are facing unprecedented demand for highly scalable VPN service offerings with the recent rise in remote workforce.

Moreover, as the SD-WAN market has matured, these same SPs are beginning to offer security services as new customer demands and a call for advanced and integrated security to deploy efficiency.

In fact, in a recent MEF (Metro Ethernet Forum) survey, all participating service providers identified security as an essential value-added service they either planned to offer or had already begun offering in addition to their SD-WAN solution.

John Maddison, executive vice-president of products and CMO, Fortinet, said, “Because Fortinet takes an integrated approach that combines advanced routing, security and SD-WAN in a single solution while also providing an open and extensible API-driven ecosystem, SPs that partner with Fortinet are able to simplify their service offerings and gain a huge competitive advantage in the market.”

Fortinet allows service providers to customise highly scalable, secure SD-WAN services that can be quickly added and easily deployed on customer sites. Fortinet’s security-driven approach to SD-WAN networking empowers service providers to deliver highly scalable VPN services for continuity of business.

This approach also gives SPs the ability to build a complete security services platform with next-generation firewall capabilities such as web filtering, anti-malware, and threat protection, including deep SSL inspection, and even further expand to SD-Branch for complete consolidation of branch services.