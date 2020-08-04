GOIL, GhIPSS launch gh-link card

Created: Tuesday, 04 August 2020 08:27

In partnership with the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), GOIL has launched the use of a gh-link card on GOIL's Point of Sale (POS) devices throughout the country

With this development, all gh-link cards that are mainly used by banks and other financial institutions can now be used to purchase fuel and other GOIL products.

GOIL's chief operating officer, Alex Adzew, who spoke on behalf of Kwame Osei-Prempeh, Group CEO/general manager, noted that the company is pushing a drive to increase digitised payments to help eliminate the use of physical money in its service stations.

He said it was now of utmost importance to eliminate the use of physical money adding that due to its convenience, digital payment for goods and services needs to be encouraged, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CEO of GhIPSS, Archie Hesse, praised GOIL for what he described as a giant leap GHIPSS partnership, adding that GhIPSS will pursue its mandate to migrate Ghana into an electronic payment regime.

Bank of Ghana's head of payment systems, Dr Setor Amedeku, who represented Governor of Bank of Ghana, said GOIL has taken the right steps and showed leadership by working with GhIPSS to broaden the scope of its electronic sales products, given the time requirements and uptake in electronic transactions.

GOIL's head of IT, Planning and Research, Anthony Twumasi, later gave a demonstration of the card usage and transaction. He explained that using the GOIL service station gh-link card offers an opportunity for good record-keeping at each purchase with withdrawals automatically recorded on monthly bank statements of customers, helping cardholders track and manage transactions.