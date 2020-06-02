Hexatronic to acquire UK-based fibre optic company Tech Optics

Manufacturers of fibre optic cable Hexatronic Group has entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in the UK-based fibre optic company Tech Optics Limited

Tech Optics is a fibre optic products supplier and cable assembly manufacturer, established since 1988. The company specialises in applications within harsh environments, for example defence, aerospace, oil and gas industry.

Tech Optics is an approved supplier to the UK defence industry and provides many leading companies worldwide with an extensive range of fibre optic communications products, customised fibre optic cable assemblies and fibre optic expertise.

The Group stated that the acquisition has no significant impact on Hexatronic’s earnings.

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic, said, “Tech Optics has been a partner to us for many years and we are very pleased to welcome the team to Hexatronic group. This strategic acquisition brings us Tech Optics’ know-how and position within fibre optic solutions for harsh environments.

“Together with our Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) company Hexatronic UK and our training companies PQMS, Smart Awards and Gordon Franks Training we become a strong player in the UK-market for fibre optic solutions.”

The law firm DMH Stallard has been Hexatronic’s legal advisors in the Tech Optics acquisition.