Honeywell, SAP partner to create cloud-based solutions

Created: Wednesday, 17 June 2020 05:51

Honeywell and SAP have partnered to develop a joint cloud-based solution based on Honeywell Forge, the company's business performance management offering, and SAP Cloud Platform that streamlines and combines operational and business data with better decision-making and greater efficiency

The first focus of the companies will be the real estate industry, where building owners often need to pull data from non-standardised, disparate sources. This makes the determination of the true efficiency and use of their portfolios extremely difficult.

Building on the power of the Honeywell Forge Autonomous Buildings solution and the SAP Cloud for Real Estate solution, the new offering will allow facilities managers and building owners to reposition their portfolios through cost savings and newly identified efficiencies, while also helping to improve the tenant experience.

Honeywell Forge is powering a new autonomous control capability driven by AI that makes automatic maintenance, comfort and sustainability adjustments.

As buildings return online amid the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis, owners are expected to focus on major performance indicators (KPIs) linked to increased occupant safety and reduced carbon footprint along with energy savings.

By providing real-time access to these KPIs, the joint offering will help building owners optimise their operations to meet aggressive energy savings targets and substantially reduce maintenance hours. For example, in the HVAC operation alone, which is known to account for 35 percent of total energy consumption1 in commercial buildings, an AI-automated system such as Honeywell Forge can save up to 23 per cent in energy costs.

Darius Adamczyk, chairman and CEO, Honeywell, said, “Honeywell and SAP together will provide insights from the boiler room to the boardroom that make it easier for our customers to get a true picture of how to optimise building performance, lower carbon emissions to meet sustainability goals, reduce energy costs and help enhance occupant experience. Having this information readily accessible will allow our customers to generate tremendous business value while becoming more sustainable, and it will greatly enhance the appeal of their buildings to renters and tenants.”

Honeywell and SAP’s solution will provide easy access for customers to a wider range of relevant real estate data, including energy performance, security, maintenance, rent, taxes, location, regulations, lease terms and other costs.