HPE advances intelligent data platform to deliver agility and business continuity

Created: Friday, 12 June 2020 08:38

Information technology company Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced advancements to HPE Primera and HPE Nimble Storage, including an AI-driven, self-healing and self-optimised system providing autonomous operations in real time

This is part of a comprehensive update to the smart data platform which provides clients with a cloud-built AI-driven service offering.

New capabilities include:

-Self-optimising system operations with embedded AI in HPE Primera, and advanced cross-stack analytics in HPE InfoSight for Hyper-V

-Disaster recovery from a metro-wide disaster with three-site replication across global sites for HPE Primera and HPE Nimble Storage, and near-instant asynchronous replication for HPE Primera

-All-NVMe support for HPE Primera that improves performance density, and Storage Class Memory for HPE Nimble Storage that delivers 2X faster response times

-On-demand storage automation optimised for virtualisation and containers for HPE Primera

Omer Asad, vice-president and general maanger of HPE Primera and HPE Nimble Storage, said, “HPE reduces risk, eliminates complexity and lowers costs associated with data protection, and has the world’s smartest storage that utilises AI to self-optimise in real-time, giving customers the power to run their infrastructure with agility and reliability.”

Scott Hood, senior manager, Deloitte ITS, Deloitte Services LP, said, “HPE has been a collaborator in developing our storage strategy and moving to HPE Primera has helped deliver solid infrastructure. We have mission-critical applications using HPE Primera and having an infrastructure that is simple to manage and self-optimised can save us time managing our IT systems so we can better focus on serving our customers.”

Businesses are looking to quickly market new applications while still supporting existing ones, in order to accelerate business speed, agility and innovation. However, keeping up with IT is almost impossible because they remain tied to administering, tuning, and supporting infrastructure that supports mission critical applications and data.

As a result, IT is being forced to sacrifice agility for reliability. Given this, customers are now demanding primary storage solutions that deliver the cloud experience without compromising mission-critical applications and data performance and availability.

HPE Primera and HPE Nimble Storage overcome the agility versus reliability tradeoff between the public cloud and traditional enterprise storage by providing a modern, as-a-service experience through HPE GreenLake, combined with intelligence and automation ensuring applications are always-on and available.