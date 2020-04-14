IDEMIA, Zwipe and Idex partner to offer a disruptive biometric payments card platform

Created: Tuesday, 14 April 2020 08:17

Security company IDEMIA and ZWIPE, a leading biometric fin-tech company, have produced the first samples of a new chip designed for biometric cards

The new platform will now progress to the next stages of developments in second half 2020 followed by a mass production of biometric cards during 2021.

IDEMIA and IDEX have signed an agreement by which IDEX will supply the card’s sensors for this next generation of biometric payment cards.

Amanda Gourbault, IDEMIA executive vice-president financial institutions, said, “This achievement of this key milestone demonstrates that our next F.CODE generation biometric card development is being executed according to plan allowing a pilot launch second half 2020. Together with our business partners we are showcasing our best-in-class expertise in designing and manufacturing biometric-based payment cards”.

André Løvestam, CEO of ZWIPE, commented, “The progress up until now has further strengthened our conviction that this project will meet not only the time schedule, but also the targeted unit cost reductions on biometric payment cards.”

Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX, said, “We are proud to have been selected by IDEMIA and look forward to continue collaboration with this leader in authentication solutions, and to initiate collaboration with ZWIPE to bring biometric payment cards to the mass market. This award by one of the world’s largest card manufacturers is a validation of our off-chip product design that enables high performance at a disruptive cost point.”