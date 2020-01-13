IFC launches health tech challenge to spur innovation in East African health care

Created: Monday, 13 January 2020 08:08

International Finance Corporation, a sister organisation of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group, has called on health tech innovators from around the world to bring their solutions to the East African market to meet the needs of patients and health care providers in the region

The TechEmerge Health programme will match innovators with more than 20 leading private health care systems in Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia that have already signed up to the programme.

The greatest demand lies in new technologies related to patient engagement, clinical records and data analytics, point of care diagnostic tools and quality management, among others.

William Sonneborn, senior director of IFC’s Disruptive Technologies and Funds, SAID, “We are mobilising global tech for good by bringing health care innovations that transform lives to the markets with the greatest need.

“Bringing together tech innovators with health care providers improves access, affordability, quality and efficiency for underserved populations.”

Innovators selected through a competitive process will be invited to meet participating TechEmerge health care providers in East Africa to discuss opportunities to pilot their solutions and commercialise their technology in this market. Applications can be submitted at www.techemerge.org/health through 25 February.

IFC will provide support to health tech innovators during the market-entry and tech transfer process– mitigating financial and operational risks associated with market entry and reducing adoption risks for local health care providers. Selected innovators will receive support and grant funding from the TechEmerge team to pilot their innovations in the East African market, with the ultimate goal of wider commercial deployment of the technology to improve health care delivery.

The TechEmerge Health programme is part of IFC’s approach to support entrepreneurship and innovation in emerging markets and leverage the private sector to increase and improve access to quality health services.