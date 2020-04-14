IFS Remote Assistance harnesses merged reality to reimagine service efficiency

IFS, an enterprise applications company, has announced the availability of IFS Remote Assistance, a merged reality (MR) solution that enables field technicians, engineers or customers to share real-life situational context with remote product experts

The solution enables companies to rethink how skills and resources are delivered in the field in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness, a need exacerbated by the movement restrictions currently being implemented by governments around the world.

IFS Remote Assistance is a collaborative MR software solution that blends two real-time video streams into an interactive environment for handheld mobile devices. This enables companies to have remote product experts interact with field technicians, engineers or customers in real-time to solve problems that would previously have been solved by one or more service calls.

Using video overlays, staff have instant access to the expertise needed to hit their first-time fix rate targets fulfil their service-level agreements (SLAs).

The feature-rich app also includes telestration, document sharing, three-party calls, screen capture, recording, call tagging, and satisfaction surveys.

Long-standing IFS customer Munters, an energy efficient and sustainable air treatment and climate solutions provider, was looking for a robust remote assistance tool to help the company move towards a fully servitized, outcome-based business model. The current enforced travel restrictions provided additional impetus for Munters to implement a solution that could ensure ways of sharing expertise in a manner that is safe for customers and employees.

Roel Rentmeesters, Munters director of global customer service, said, “The health and safety of our employees and customers is our number one concern, making our search for a feature-rich and user-friendly tool for remote assistance a priority.”

Christian Pedersen, IFS chief product officer, added, “IFS Remote Assistance has been brought to market in record time to help our customers operate safely and efficiently. By partnering with Munters, we have achieved some remarkable results that will deliver positive effects far beyond the current situation.”