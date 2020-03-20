Jumia, Reckitt Benckiser partner to provide consumers access to hygiene products in Africa

Created: Friday, 20 March 2020 07:45

Jumia, a leading e-commerce platform in Africa, has announced a major partnership with Reckitt Benckiser, a global health products manufacturer, to help consumers access hygienic products at the lowest price

The partnership will provide a steady supply of hygiene products such as soap bars, disinfectants, and liquid hand wash at affordable pricing. These products are facing growing demand from consumers taking hygiene precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Jumia will be taking 0 per cent commission on Dettol, JIK and Harpic, and will reinvest the initial commission into discounts on the consumer price.

Reckitt Benckiser is financing free shipping nationwide on all listed products. Consumers will be able to access all products from the “Stay Safe” page on Jumia, co-owned with Reckitt Benckiser.

Romain Christodoulou, senior vice-president Jumia Group, said, “At Jumia, our primary concern is the health and well-being of our teammates, consumers, partners and communities. We strive to continue operating so that customers continue to use ecommerce as a safe way to shop in this challenging time. We are proud to work closely with Reckitt Benckiser through the “Stay Safe” campaign, which shares consistent information about COVID-19 and provides access to key hygiene products at the most affordable price possible for our consumers.”

The partnership will also provide critical information around COVID-19. Reckitt Benckiser has created the Mythbuster website to help update consumers on risks and best practices to avoid the virus from spreading. Jumia is creating several awareness campaigns which direct consumers to both the ‘Stay Safe’ page and the ‘Mythbuster’ website.

Bart Meermans, senior vice-president RB Health Africa/ Middle East / Turkey, commented, “Reckitt Benckiser is delighted to partner with Jumia to ensure that access to the highest quality hygiene and health products is a right, not a privilege. By financing nationwide free shipping in all markets where Jumia operates, from capital cities to more rural areas, Reckitt Benckiser is providing a fair access to supply for all consumers, regardless of their location.”

The partnership will cover eight of the markets where Jumia operates, Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda.