Knowledge Lab launches its own prototyping platform IVA

Created: Tuesday, 28 January 2020 10:10

Knowledge Lab, a data science company for financial institutions, is launching its own prototyping platform IVA

IVA is an innovation and simulation environment, in which fully integrated developments can be tested and optimised to the point of reliable functionality, independent of customer organisational structures.

Knowledge Lab thus establishes a platform that maps all phases of development up to integration.

The IVA simulation environment is made up of a web application firewall configured close to production, identity management as well as a web banking and a core banking system.

Developers can use it to create individual innovation environments and ensure the integrity of their solutions through their own integration and deployment processes.

Peter Häusermann, CEO of Knowledge Lab, said, “With the creation of our new platform, Knowledge Lab is responding to the demand for high-quality innovation while ensuring absolutely reliable processes. With IVA we have created an advanced simulation environment that uniquely combines software development, DevOps and innovation. We are convinced that interdisciplinary teams can only deliver top-notch innovation if they have the right tool at their disposal.”

With its own platform, Knowledge Lab not only offers financial institutions a new space for innovation but also ensures an efficient and productive development process through experienced consultants and UX specialists using the design thinking approach.