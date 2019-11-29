Kwik Delivery partners with Winpart to deliver spare parts in Nigeria

Created: Friday, 29 November 2019 06:31

On-demand delivery platform Kwik Delivery and Winpart have announced a partnership to ensure smooth, on-demand and flexible last-mile delivery of light auto spare parts to customers in Nigeria

Olivier BUISSON, general manager, Winpart, said, “The goal of Winpart, a division of CFAO Motors with a spread in several other African countries is to make available to motorists, quality auto parts from the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Denso, Bosch, Valeo, Philips, C-works, Riken, and a host of others.

“The heavy circulation of fake automotive spare parts in the Nigerian market has not only accounted for a great number of road accidents but also has led to the loss of lives and resources. We are changing this narrative.

“As we commence operation in Nigeria, we need a flexible, reliable and last-mile logistics partner that can adapt to the needs of each customer while delivering in less than two hours upon pick up of parcel. Kwik ticks all the right boxes and we are happy that this partnership will work for our customers.”

Romain POIROT-LELLIG, founder and CEO of Africa Delivery Technologies, who operates the Kwik platform, commented, “In Nigeria as in anywhere else, auto spare parts are fast-moving consumer goods. Thanks to Kwik, Winpart will be able to supply gas filling stations with their orders within two-hours.”

“The goal is to support Winpart and their customers grow their business while managing their inventory with quasi just-in-time leanness,” he added.