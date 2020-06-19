Kyriba expands footprint in Middle East and Africa with Midis Group partnership

San Diego-based liquidity solutions provide Kyriba has announced a partnership with technology organisation Midis Group

Midis Group comprises of some 170 companies across 70 countries in the EMEA region.

The alliance will enable delivery of localised services and support in these regions to help finance leaders, banks and governments solve the challenge of understanding and managing their liquidity with solutions for payments, cash and liquidity management, supply chain finance, and FX risk management, all centralised in Kyriba’s cloud-based Active Liquidity Network.

Frederic Marret, chief financial officer at Webcor Group, said, “Digital transformation in finance is driving new opportunities for growth in the Middle East, Africa and similar emerging markets.

“Given the additional complexities of the global pandemic, integrated payments solutions like Kyriba’s gives my team the connectivity to global banks it needs to deliver real-time visibility into our cash and liquidity, which is essential for minimising risk and managing international regulatory requirements.”

Jean-Luc Robert, chairman and CEO at Kyriba, said, “Kyriba will now have the ability to offer governments, banks and corporate CFOs in emerging regions modern solutions to manage liquidity as they navigate the road to recovery in a new global landscape.”

Amer Chebaro, general manager at Midis Group, commented, “Together, Midis Group and Kyriba will offer native expertise and modern solutions to help our clients connect to the global economy and international banking systems, while reducing risk from FX volatility or payments fraud.

“Kyriba’s Active Liquidity Network will enable our clients to thrive, whether through simple modular upgrades in payments, or full ERP transformation projects.”