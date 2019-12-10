Makro launches instant customer care on WhatsApp

Created: Tuesday, 10 December 2019 06:30

South African retailer Makro has announced that its shoppers will now experience instant customer care and service by directly connecting with the retailer on WhatsApp

Features available in Makro’s chat include order tracking, viewing current catalogues, accessing a digital store card, locating nearby stores, and having frequently asked questions (FAQs) answered instantly in WhatsApp chat.

Kerry Ho, Makro’s head of digital marketing, said, “Customers will now access the information they want, when they want it, without having to endure a lengthy phone call or escalate potential queries.”

Lazo Karapanagiotidis, Makro’s head of digital innovation, commented, “This bold step towards the future of customer service ensures customers have the best experience on their own terms. The addition and implementation of exciting functions in WhatsApp align with Makro’s mission to help our customers fulfil their aspiration of living better lives, running better businesses, and saving time and money.”

Makro’s Intelligent Assistant (iA) was developed by Feersum Engine, a product that allows brands to connect with their consumers on the device of their choice. Feersum Engine’s human-centred approach enables the company to constantly improve the Makro user experience and add features to the messaging service on WhatsApp.

To enable WhatsApp integration, Makro worked with a global customer engagement company Clickatell.

Clickatell founder and CEO Pieter de Villiers, said, “Retail currently is one of the most competitive environments and ensuring customer satisfaction must be the number one priority for business leaders in this sector. The Makro team already has shown themselves to be trailblazers, ensuring they can meet and engage with their customers on the platforms of their choice.

“Digital transformation will ensure sustainable growth, and we are looking forward to developing our partnership with Makro as they continue on this exciting path.”