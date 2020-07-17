Meckanzy offers free digital marketing training for West Africa’s youth

Created: Friday, 17 July 2020 06:38

Marketing company Meckanzy has announced a free professional complete digital marketing training opportunity

It is a virtual training that will last for six weeks, and cover copywriting, content creation, SEO, Facebook marketing, LinkedIn marketing, and many more areas needed to grow any business online effectively from scratch.

The free professional digital marketing training also seeks to provide part-time employment opportunities as well as a certificate for those who may be interested in working with a fast-growing multinational company to serve her international clients.

Queen Benson, quality control lead at Meckanzy, said, “We are passionate about investing in people now because this is in time for them to make a lot of profit in the coming Christmas holiday season sales and beyond. More so, due to the massive job loss during the pandemic, this skill training will aid many in earning a living.”

Features and benefits of the free digital marketing training:

-It is 100 per cent free.

-Learn at your own pace for one to two hours per week.

-Get certified from a fast-growing multinational company.

-Secure a part-time job with us.

The application is ongoing and will end on the 20 July 2020.