MePlaylist attracts investment from Beyoncé’s father

Created: Tuesday, 31 March 2020 08:06

MePlaylist, a 100 per cent African solution to music consumption and promotion, has raised funding from global investors and partners like Mathew Knowles, father of artists Beyoncé and Solange Knowles

Knowles believes MePlaylistTM offers music consumers in Africa a unique experience that is much more simplified for a continent where internet penetration and the use of smartphones is projected to experience significant growth.

“MePlaylistTM is Africa’s own answer to the popular music streaming platforms, but it takes streaming a step further by personalising the experience for each consumer based on their consumption patterns and the technology available to them,” he said in a statement.

The music platform comes with administrative royalty distribution, multiple plan types and subscription currencies, high-quality audio, plus DDEX standards for ingesting and reporting usage. These amongst others have attracted global music stakeholders to the platform, hence making it possible to partner with music distributors globally.

The company which was founded by Olakunle Oladehin, an entertainment industry insider, is poised to revitalise the streaming market by providing a music consumption and promotion service that will make music consumers enjoy their listening experience on an optimised app without breaking the bank or running out of options. MePlaylist users will also be able to curate their own playlists and get followers to enjoy new music from all over the world.

According to Olakunle, “Our focus is to put our users and their music consumption habits first; our platform has been designed with the understanding that people are mobile and constantly in need of new content, so from our interface to our catalogue options, we are making the MePlaylist experience the best in the market.”

Olakunle further emphasised the increasing importance of user-generated content (UGC) to give more visibility to music that matters. “MePlaylist has been designed to be an intelligent music app that applies artificial intelligence to give each user a unique experience,” he concluded.