NCC sets up digital economy department to support national digital economy agenda

Created: Tuesday, 28 July 2020 06:02

The Nigerian Communications Commission has announced the creation of digital economy department

NCC said the department will be responsible for implementing programmes and policies aimed at fully supporting the national digital economy agenda of the Nigerian government.

Professor Umaru Dambatta, the executive vice-chairman, EVC, under whose office the department is domiciled, said the creation of the department is the commission’s strategy to create a dedicated team with the sole responsibility of giving necessary push to the promotion of digital economy.

“Placing the newly created department under the office of the EVC also underscores the importance the commission places on the need to successfully drive the overall national digital economy strategy of the government through ensuring its effective monitoring and supervision,” he concluded.