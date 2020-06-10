Nigeria’s Communication Minister tasks NCC on digital economy

Dr Isa Pantami, Nigeria’s minister of communications and digital economy, has requested the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to accelerate effort towards full actualisation of the digital economy agenda

Pantami said this when he was paid a courtesy visit in Abuja by the appointed executive vice-president of the NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta.

According to the minister, the decision to recommend Danbatta’s reappointment to the president for approval was ‘to ensure stability in the telecommunication industry and consolidate on the gains and successes already recorded in the industry in the last five years’.

However, Pantami stressed the need for the Danbatta-led NCC management to work more harmoniously with the ministry and agencies to ensure the effective implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) and the thorough implementation of the new NBP 2020-2025.

Pantami reminded the EVC that President Muhammadu Buhari’s focus is currently on boosting the digital economy, which, he said, has become even more important following the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left many people and organisations relying more on digital work and collaboration platforms.

“So, we expect the NCC, as the telecom regulator, to take the issue of digital economy very seriously and give it all the attention it deserves within commission,” he said.

Danbatta appreciated the role of the minister in his reappointment, and reiterated his commitment to taking the commission to greater heights.