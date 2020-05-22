Nigerian fintech firm Carbon launches new social banking service

Created: Friday, 22 May 2020 08:06

Carbon, Nigeria’s digital financial services company, has launched a keyboard extension enabling customers to access Carbon services from any application they use

Carbon Express allows users to initiate and complete transactions such as P2P transfers and keyboard bill payments without starting the Carbon App or leaving the current app they are using.

Instead, they will be able to access services from the touch of their keyboard allowing Instagram or Whatsapp to trade more quickly.

Carbon Express maintains the same PCI DSS-compliant encryption, authentication, and security model as other Carbon services, thus ensuring the security of all transactions. To facilitate transactions the feature relies on smartphone keyboard technology.

The technology adds to the customer’s smartphone keyboard a unique Carbon branded button which they can tap to perform transactions at any time.

Chijioke Dozie, CEO of Carbon, said, “This is a step in the right direction for Carbon as we aspire to go everywhere with our customer. People are spending a lot of their time on social messaging apps like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Whatsapp, etc.

“It is only natural that some of the conversations they have on these platforms have to do with money. With Carbon Express, we are merging social conversations with financial services - meeting customers where they spend a lot of their time.”

The company has also introduced Carbon Score, a loyalty scoring system that rewards clients with benefits such as healthcare, additional referral bonuses, as well as exclusive first access to some of its new features.

“We want to continue to build a mutually beneficial relationship between our company and our customers and what better way than to reward their loyalty and discipline” Dozie added.