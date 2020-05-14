Nutanix launches new features to protect business-critical apps

Nutanix has introduced several new features to secure business-critical applications and maintian continuous business operations in the face of a possible disaster

Nutanix, a computer software company, announced these new features for its hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) platform and AHV hypervisor.

The new features include advanced automation to restore applications and data, support for seamless multi-site disaster recovery (DR), synchronous replication of workloads running on AHV, and near-zero data loss with approximately 20-second “near sync” recovery point objective (RPO) replication.

Greg Smith, vice-president of product marketing at Nutanix, said, “Maintaining continuous business operations is a high priority for all types of companies and organisations. However, most businesses rely on custom, handcrafted DR implementations to guard against system-wide IT failures.”

New capabilities to simplify and automate DR efforts include:

Multi-Site Disaster Recovery: Nutanix now supports multi-site DR designs, enabling enterprises to quickly recover from the simultaneous failure of two or more data centres while keeping applications and data available to users.

Particularly valuable in regulated industries like financial services, healthcare, and emergency services where organisations need to deliver uninterrupted service, Nutanix DR leverages advanced automation technology to eliminate the complexity of DR installation and ongoing orchestration.

Application teams can quickly recover from unplanned outages or data corruption and set configurations to adhere to many stringent compliance requirements.

Unmatched Near Sync Disaster Recovery: Nutanix now supports near sync replication with an RPO of only about 20 seconds, a 3x improvement from its already industry-leading technology. Nutanix is the only leading HCI vendor to offer a 20-second RPO.

Synchronous Data Replication for Nutanix AHV: Synchronous replication, or the nearly instantaneous replication of data between multiple locations, is now natively supported on the Nutanix AHV hypervisor. AHV can be used by customers to deliver a highly available service for their most important workloads, such as virtual desktop infrastructure, databases, and general server virtualisation.

DR Orchestration with Runbooks: The latest release gives customers more flexibility and control over the end-to-end recovery process, with more granular control to focus DR resources toward targeted applications.