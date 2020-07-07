Nutanix launches remote IT solutions for cloud infrastructure management

Nutanix, an enterprise cloud computing company, has announced new solutions that will enable IT teams to deploy, upgrade and troubleshoot their cloud infrastructure while working from anywhere-whether at home or from a central office location

These solutions will be delivered via Nutanix Foundation Central, Insights and Lifecycle Manager-all of which will be available to customers as part of Nutanix HCI software at no additional cost.

While in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, IT teams have been working overtime to deliver remote business solutions worldwide, they are not always able to do so themselves.

Managing IT infrastructure, troubleshooting issues, and updating software often requires IT teams to be on-site at their data centre, something even more challenging with social distancing requirements.

“Nutanix was founded with a vision - to make IT infrastructure management so simple, that it essentially becomes invisible,” said Greg Smith, vice-president of technical and product marketing at Nutanix.

“These new capabilities will offer an even more seamless experience from day one and beyond - from anywhere. Nutanix’s simplified management as well as a more secure and resilient IT infrastructure, whether from home or a remote location, is something that is now more important than ever,” he added.

These Nutanix solutions will allow IT teams to remotely manage cloud infrastructure throughout the entire software lifecycle.