Orange Egypt provides financial support to families affected by precautionary measures of Coronavirus

Created: Friday, 27 March 2020 08:04

Mobile network operator company Orange Egypt has contributed a total sum of US$317,420 as a financial support to thousands of families whom daily income was severely impacted by the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus

Along the sidelines of this initiative, Orange and the Ministry of Social Solidarity will carry out a joint media and advertising campaigns on various communication platforms whether advertising or through different social media platforms to ensure the utmost reach to the target audience.

Nevine Al-Kabbaj, the minister of Social Solidarity, said, “The Ministry will launch a number of initiatives in cooperation with the private sector and NGOs to support the affected families and provide all basic needs during the crisis period. The minister praised Orange initiative and called on all private sector companies to follow the same approach to support the affected families.”

Yasser Shaker, CEO of Orange Egypt, stated, “The company is honoured to cooperate with the state represented in the Ministry of Social Solidarity to reach those who are entitled for support which is an integral part of our role towards the Egyptian society that we are honoured to serve.”

Shaker also expressed his appreciation for the great efforts and strong precautionary measures undertaken by the state to contain the outbreak of the Coronavirus, stressing that we are all confident that Egyptians together will overcome this tough period.”