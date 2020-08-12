Portwell introduces new range of industrial-grade touch monitors

American Portwell Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, an innovator on the Industrial PC (IPC) market and a member of the Intel IoT Solutions Alliance, has launched its 12.1”, 15”, 15.6”, 17”, 18.5” and 21.5” true-flat Projected Capacitive (PCAP) touch screens with 10-point multi-touch support and also five-wire Resistive LCD panel touch monitors

According to Maria Yang, American Portwell’s product marketing engineer, the new industrial-grade touch monitors offer an aspect ratio of 16:9/4:3 and ultra-wide viewing angle of up to 178°(H)/178°(V).

Other common features include 1x DVI, 1x VGA, 1x Audio input, 1x USB Type-A for touchscreen interface; integrated speakers; physical OSD button (located on rear); backlight lifetime of up to 70,000 hours; flexible mounting options including VESA, panel, desktop, open frame and wall mount; plus a three-warranty.

“We designed the MD series of industrial-grade touch monitors when we realised that off-the-shelf monitors (OTS) in the marketplace often failed to meet our customers’ requirements,” said Jack Lam, American Portwell’s senior product marketing director.

“We discovered OTS monitors in the marketplace were lacking in options and required a high minimum order quantity (MOQ) and generated a long lead time for modification requests. So, we made it our business to provide our customers with the convenience and ease of one-stop shopping,” Lam continued.

Applications for Portwell’s industrial-grade touchscreen monitors include a human-machine interface (HMI) for industrial automation equipment, process control, automated test equipment plus outdoor environment, digital signage, transportation, kiosks, ticketing, gaming and many more.