ProGlove, StayLinked partner to help logistics firms achieve digital transformation

Created: Thursday, 18 June 2020 05:40

ProGlove, an industry specialist in ergonomic wearables, and StayLinked, a developer of modern mobile software and IIoT integration platforms for legacy supply chain systems, have announced their integrated solutions partnership

Together they aim to streamline companies' access to mobility efficiencies and process automation in warehousing, distribution, and logistics.

Andreas Koenig, CEO of ProGlove, said, “Industrial IoT integration has emerged as one of the more critical pieces for empowering workforces and increasing warehouse productivity.

“Our partnership with StayLinked has allowed our customers to use the latest ProGlove wearables, such as the MARK Display, to interface with existing warehouse systems in a reliable way, quickly and easily. It is also now easy to work together with other emerging technologies without endless integration hurdles.”

Disruptions in the current global economy have prompted managers of operations to re-examine workflows quickly to make them more efficient, productive and safe for their workers.

Technologies that can be quickly adopted to meet those goals, such as ProGlove’s MARK wearable barcode scanners, are a win for operators who need to pivot.

The StayLinked.io platform allows companies to use automation and IIOT technologies with their existing applications including the MARK wearables-without unnecessary downtime, costs or complexities of integration. Engraved warehouse management systems no longer represent a barrier to adoption.

Padraig Regan, general manager, EMEA, StayLinked, concluded, “With Planzer, we were able to bring a completely new technology into the workflow. It was gratifying to see how well the partnership between ProGlove and StayLinked performed and how seamlessly the integration was achieved in such a short amount of time.”