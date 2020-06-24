Routed appointed as Africa’s first global DRaaS provider

Routed, a local vendor neutral cloud infrastructure provider, has been listed as one of ten global providers of VMware’s Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

Andrew Cruise, Routed managing director, said, “As a dedicated VMware partner, Routed is committed to assist enterprise customers, wholesale partners, resellers and affiliates to deploy and utilise the power of VMware technology, and in this case, its DRaaS solution.”

While being listed on the website as an official provider is an achievement, Routed, along with the other nine international service providers have also been hard coded into the VMware vSphere 7 client software. “As an essential services delivery mechanism for the modern hybrid cloud, VMware vSphere 7 is the biggest evolution of vSphere in over a decade. This makes Routed’s inclusion more significant and exciting for us,” he added.

Cruise said it is about creating a responsive infrastructure that is easily accessible for development, and ultimately allowing companies to adapt successfully to changing needs of their customers. “Disaster recovery is one of these needs and where we have made some significant inroads. DRaaS is cloud-based data protection and is currently offering a welcome alternative to traditional disaster recovery methods.”

By shifting DR's responsibility to third-party providers that harness private or public cloud storage, organisations no longer need to equip and run off-site DR facilities independently.

With DRaaS, physical servers or virtual machines ( VMs) of an organisation are replicated to a third-party service provider, who then hosts the customer’s infrastructure, using public or private cloud resources,providing a failover target in the event of a disaster.

Guy Bartram, director product marketing cloud, VMware, said, “Routed has proven itself as a specialist cloud provider and dedicated VMware partner. We are delighted at the company’s progress as one of our top cloud providers and currently, the only one in Africa listed as a global DRaaS provider.”

Dave Funnell, senior manager for cloud providers, VMware, stated. “The inclusion of Routed as an endpoint for DRaaS within vSphere 7 is a huge boost for the provision of local cloud services. DR is becoming even more critical to all organisations and the requirement for a powerful, but simple to use solution, which can be directly accessed and managed from VMware vSphere is an exciting opportunity for local VMware customers.”